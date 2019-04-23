taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish victims’ bodies returned from Sri Lanka

Bodies of Turkish citizens, who lost their lives in Sri Lanka terror attacks, sent to their homeland.

23.04.2019
Bodies of two Turkish victims have been brought to Turkey, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

FUNERALS TO TAKE PLACE IN VICTIMS' HOMELANDS

Bodies of Serhan Selçuk Nariçi and Yiğit Ali Çavuş will be sent to their hometowns -- Istanbul and Adıyaman -- for funerals, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to media.

Turkish victims’ bodies returned from Sri LankaAli Yiğit Çavuş

On Easter Sunday, at least 310 people were killed and 500 others injured when a total of eight explosions targeted eight different locations in and outside Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

Turkish victims’ bodies returned from Sri LankaSelçuk Nariçi

The bombings hit churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa cities, as well as Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and Shangri La hotels in Colombo.

