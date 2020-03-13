taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish visitors not allowed at parliament amid outbreak

Turkey this week confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus amid advisories to take necessary measures to avoid spreading the virus.

AA | 13.03.2020 - 12:34..
Turkey’s parliament has barred visitors through March 31 as a precaution against coronavirus, the Parliament Speaker’s Office said on Friday.

"During this period, the work of parliament will continue, and the parliamentary staff will carry out their duties," said the statement, adding that after March 31, the measure will be reevaluated.

RULING PARTY MEETINGS WERE ALSO CANCELED

It noted that parliament will also not accept any visitors for the weekly parliamentary group meetings.

RULING PARTY MEETINGS WERE ALSO CANCELED

Separately, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has pre-emptively cancelled next week's parliamentary group meeting.

Turkish visitors not allowed at parliament amid outbreak

