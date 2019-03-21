Turkish war jets hit PKK terrorist targets in N.Iraq

Turkish air strikes on Thursday hit terrorist PKK targets in Northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

Turkish jets attacked and destroyed PKK weapon emplacements, shelters, and ammunition depots in the regions of Qandil, Avasin-Basyan, Metina, Sinat-Haftanin and Zap, the ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.