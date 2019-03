Turkish weightlifter Cansel Özkan won a gold medal in the 2019 IWF Youth World Championships in the US resort of Las Vegas, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced Monday.

LIFTED 79 KILOGRAMS

Özkan, competing in the women's 55-kilogram weight class, claimed the gold in snatch late Sunday by lifting 79 kilograms.

So far at the tournament, Turkish weightlifters have won five gold, two silver and six bronze medals. The championships will run through Friday.