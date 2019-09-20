taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7169
Euro
6.3006
Altın
1501.96
Borsa
100560.92
Gram Altın
275.85
Bitcoin
58242.78

Turkish wrestler to compete in the 2020 Olympics final

Taha Akgül beats China's Deng 5-0 in men's freestyle 125 kg semifinal to advance to final in World Wrestling Championships.

AA | 20.09.2019 - 16:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Propelled by his latest victory, Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül is headed to the finals in his class, along with next year's Olympics.

HEADED TO THE FINAL

On Friday, Akgül beat his Chinese opponent Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in men's freestyle 125 kg semifinal to advance to the final.

Turkish wrestler to compete in the 2020 Olympics final

On Saturday Akgül will face off against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in men's freestyle 125 kg final at the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital.

Turkish wrestler to compete in the 2020 Olympics final

Following today's results, the Turkish wrestler also qualified to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan will run through Sept. 22.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

770
49 ilin emniyet müdürlüğünde değişikliğe gidildi

49 ilin emniyet müdürlüğünde değişikliğe gidildi

50
Egemen Bağış artık Çekya Büyükelçisi

Egemen Bağış artık Çekya Büyükelçisi

641
Ağrı'da öldürülen Leyla'nın katilleri ilk duruşmasında

Ağrı'da öldürülen Leyla'nın katilleri ilk duruşmasında

273
Doğan Holding BDDK'ya başvurdu

Doğan Holding BDDK'ya başvurdu

143
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'un avukatı: Hata benim bir gaf yaptım

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'un avukatı: Hata benim bir gaf yaptım

95
Avcı'dan mağlubiyet özrü

Avcı'dan mağlubiyet özrü

171
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir