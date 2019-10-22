Turkish freestyle wrestlers bagged one gold and three bronze medals in the 7th edition of CISM Military World Championships in China's Wuhan.

FOUR MEDALS IN FREESTYLE CATEGORY

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) finished second with four medals in freestyle wrestling category in the 2019 Military World Games.

Turkish wrestlers Taha Akgul won gold, while Fatih Yaşarlı, Soner Demirtas and Selahattin Kilicsallayan captured a bronze medal each.

Turkish wrestler wins gold medal at Military World Games WATCH

Russia finished the competition first with three gold and one bronze medals.