Turkey's Riza Kayaalp on Tuesday became the World Champion in the 2019 the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATED KAYAALP

Competing in men's 130kg greco roman category, Kayaalp defeated Oscar Pino Hinds with 3-1 score.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Kayaalp in a phone call.