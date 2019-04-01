taraftar değil haberciyiz
TÜSİAD: Upcoming no-election period chance for reforms

Turkish business body says tight monetary and budget policies should be a priority for economic confidence environment.

The upcoming no-election period following local polls in Turkey is an opportunity for the country for economic, social and political reforms, a Turkish business body said on Sunday.

"IT IS AN IMPORTANT STEP FOR THE TURKISH ECONOMY"

"Tighter monetary and fiscal policies prescribed in the New Economic Program introduced by the government on September 20, 2018 should be prioritized for building economic confidence," a statement by the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) said.

TÜSİAD expressed hope for rapid implementation of structural reforms, beginning with the investment climate, education, digital transformation and labor market after March 31 local polls.

TÜSİAD: Upcoming no-election period chance for reforms

"During this new reform period, our primary objective should be to produce lasting solutions to our economic problems," TÜSİAD said. It added: “Only a comprehensive economic approach that adheres to free market principles, strengthens the independence and transparency of regulatory agencies, commits to structural reforms that increase competitiveness and diminish economic weaknesses can be effective." The business body said the rule of law, freedoms, independent institutions and a free market economy are fundamental to this comprehensive economic approach. "Progress in these areas is central to Turkey’s democracy, national unity and global competitiveness," it added.

TUSIAD said a broader customs union with the European Union that includes services, agriculture, the digital single market, and government procurement is important to Turkey’s national interests in a rapidly changing global economy while remaining fully committed to the objective of EU accession process. It also expressed the belief that Turkey, as a Eurasian hub that is open to the world and firmly integrated with the European economy, can be a rising country in the 21st century.

 

