Various shots from central Cankiri province after two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.8 jolted the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday morning.

NO CASUALITIES

According to the Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), the epicenter of the quakes was Cankiri district -- 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of Ankara -- at the depth of 13.66 and 4.13 kilometers (8.4 and 2.5 miles).





Neighboring provinces also felt tremors quakes and there were no reports of casualties.