taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.774
Euro
7.3672
Altın
1647.37
Borsa
92381.82
Gram Altın
358.553
Bitcoin
49596.04

Twitter CEO to donate $1B to fight coronavirus

While other celebrities and industry titans have stepped up to donate portions of their wealth to help the global fight against the coronavirus, Dorsey's pledge represents one of the largest.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Twitter CEO to donate $1B to fight coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Tuesday he is setting aside nearly $1 billion of his wealth to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Dorsey said on his social media platform that the funds will come from his equity in Square, a mobile merchant payments firm that he founded in addition to Twitter.

"LET'S DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO HELP PEOPLE"

The funds, totaling about $998 million, represent about 28% of his overall wealth, Dorsey said.

They will go into a limited liability firm that he founded called Start Small, which will then make grants to beneficiary organizations that can be tracked on a publicly-available Google document.

"After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girls’ health and education and UBI," he said, using an acronym that refers to a universal basic income. "It will operate transparently."

Twitter CEO to donate $1B to fight coronavirus

Explaining why the funds will shift to these areas, Dorsey said in follow-on tweets that he believes "they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world." "The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now," he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Global recoveries surpass 300,000
After the outbreak has been taken under control in China, Italy, Spain, France and the UK continue to be the hardest-hit countries in terms of fatalities.
Netherlands report deaths top 2,000
Of the total, 7,427 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 292 more admissions reported on Tuesday.
Evangelists find 'new way' to kill coronavirus
US’ evangelist pastor Kenneth Copeland has appeared in a video where he reveals the cure for the coronavirus is to blow the wind of God on it.
British media says Johnson’s chance of survival 54 percent
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into intensive care yesterday after his situation deteriorated with persistent coronavirus symptoms.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
219
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
108
Yerli İHA, İdlib semalarında dolunayla görüntülendi
Yerli İHA, İdlib semalarında dolunayla görüntülendi
59
ABD'de koronadan bir günde yaklaşık 2 bin kişi öldü
ABD'de koronadan bir günde yaklaşık 2 bin kişi öldü
69
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
164
İsveç'te yaşlılardan poşet taşıma parası alıyorlar
İsveç'te yaşlılardan poşet taşıma parası alıyorlar
136
Trump, korona ile mücadele müfettişini görevden aldı
Trump, korona ile mücadele müfettişini görevden aldı
10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir