‘Twitter users are younger and more Democratic’

Twitter users are younger, more likely to identify as democrats, better educated and have higher incomes than the average United States adult, said a poll by the Pew Research Center.

TWITTER USERS

The research shows characteristics and attitudes of Twitter users in the US as well as link those observation to actual Twitter behaviors, such as how often users tweet or how many accounts they follow. They believe that immigrants strengthen the country rather than weaken it, it added.

The number of adult Twitter users reporting a household income above $75,000 is 41%, nine percentage points higher than the general population. Twitter users are 25% more likely to be Democrats rather than Republican. Also, Twitter users identify themselves as less conservative than non-Twitter users in terms of political ideology.

“On an 11-point scale ranging from 0 (very conservative) to 10 (very liberal), 14% of Twitter users place themselves between 0 and 2, compared with 25% of the general public. Also 60% of Twitter users reported that they definitely voted in 2018, compared with 55% of all US adults," report said.

The research also shows the behavioral differences on race, immigration and gender issues. A larger share of Twitter users say that blacks are treated less fairly than whites (64% of Twitter users vs. 54% of Americans). They are also more likely than the US general public to say that immigrants strengthen the US (66%) and that barriers exist in society that make it harder for women to get ahead (62%).