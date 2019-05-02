taraftar değil haberciyiz
Two crew members injured in Algerian military helicopter crash

A military helicopter crashed in Algeria on Thursday.

AA | 02.05.2019 - 15:33..
A military training helicopter crashed Thursday in Algeria’s southeastern New Valley province, leaving the pilot and co-pilot injured.

2 INJURED

The incident occurred near the New Valley provincial airport, a local source told Anadolu Agency. The Algerian authorities have yet to release a statement on the incident, but photos posted on social-media platforms appear to show emergency crews inspecting the crashed helicopter.

In March, an Algerian military plane crashed while carrying out a nighttime training exercise in Algeria’s coastal Oran province, killing the pilot.

A few weeks earlier, another Algerian military plane crashed while conducting drills in the western Tiaret province, leaving both members of the two-man crew dead.

