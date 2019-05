Turkish security forces arrested two Daesh terrorists Tuesday in southeastern Sanliurfa province.

TWO DAESH TERRORISTS ARRESTED

The female terrorists were captured in an operation in Akçakale district on the Turkish-Syrian border, according to a security source who asked not to be named to due restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorists, identified by the initials C.B. and B.S., were trying to cross into Turkey, the source added.