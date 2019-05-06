taraftar değil haberciyiz
Two held after mobs attack Muslim property in Sri Lanka

Curfew was imposed in a seaside town in Colombo as mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops, vehicles.

AA | 06.05.2019 - 14:21..
Sri Lankan police arrested two people after mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops in one of the towns where a Catholic church was targeted in multiple suicide bombings in April that killed more than 250, according to local media reports.

TWO ATTACKER ARRESTED

Mostly-Catholic attackers stoned and vandalized shops which are largely owned by Muslims in Negombo, north of Colombo.

Reports said that police had imposed an overnight curfew in the town, which was lifted early Monday. Local media cited police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara as saying that the violence was brought under control. Reports also cited locals saying attackers burnt a three-wheeler taxi and a motorbike while a gem-seller said about 400 people stoned his shop.

Two held after mobs attack Muslim property in Sri Lanka

Military spokesman Sumith Atapattu said Sunday several people had been injured in clashes in the town. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith along with Muslim clerics visited the area Monday to appeal for peace.

To control the situation, the government had blocked some social media sites overnight which was lifted early today.

