taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.948
Euro
6.6612
Altın
1512.03
Borsa
114887.51
Gram Altın
289.261
Bitcoin
43416.83

Two killed in Texas church attack

The shooting came a day after an assailant with a knife stabbed five people at a Hanukkah party in New York.

REUTERS | 30.12.2019 - 13:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said.

ATTACKER IS AMONG DEAD

Two of the people, including the shooter, died while en route to the hospital, and the third person was successfully resuscitated by paramedics, according to Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for local emergency services MedStar. Two more people sustained minor injuries as they ducked for cover inside the church, she said.

Two killed in Texas church attack

The incident took place in White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

White Settlement police chief J.P. Bevering said that the gunman was shot by two worshippers who were armed and returned fire. “The threat is stopped based on the heroic actions of the two parishioners in the church,” Bevering said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Lufthansa's Germanwings start 3-day cabin crew strike
German cabin crew union UFO called the strike action that will affect around 180 mostly domestic Eurowings flights.
Greek PM threatens Turkey with seeking world court
Greece wants to be included in UN talks on the Libya conflict, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.
US plans to take action against N. Korea missile tests
US military commanders have said the North Korean move could involve the testing of a long-range missile - something North Korea has suspended, along with nuclear bomb tests, since 2017.
Death toll reaches 47 in Philippines typhoon
The number of injured has also climbed to 143, the state-run Philippines News Agency reported.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İzmir’de iki kişiyi öldüren şahıs, bir polisi de vurdu

İzmir’de iki kişiyi öldüren şahıs, bir polisi de vurdu

148
Süleyman Soylu: PKK, çocuklara yaptıklarını videoya almış

Süleyman Soylu: PKK, çocuklara yaptıklarını videoya almış

129
Ünal Karaman'ın Ahmet Ağaoğlu'na cevabı

Ünal Karaman'ın Ahmet Ağaoğlu'na cevabı

163
Marmara Adası karanlığa büründü

Marmara Adası karanlığa büründü

45
Sinan Aygün istifa etti

Sinan Aygün istifa etti

191
Ödeme yapılmayan Türk işçiler, Gürcistan’da mahsur kaldı

Ödeme yapılmayan Türk işçiler, Gürcistan’da mahsur kaldı

44
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'a Atatürk rolü teklifi

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'a Atatürk rolü teklifi

144
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir