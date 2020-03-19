taraftar değil haberciyiz
Two members of US Congress caught coronavirus

The 58-year-old congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified "a short while ago" that he tested positive.

AA | 19.03.2020 - 09:31..
Two members of the US House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness.

"I HAVE DEVELOPED MILD COLD-LIKE SYPMTOMS"

Diaz-Balart, a Republican, said in a statement he had been self-quarantining in Washington since voting on Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives. He said he had not returned home to South Florida because his wife’s pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk.

McAdams said in a statement from West Jordan, Utah, that he had developed “mild cold-like” symptoms on Saturday evening after returning from Washington and isolated himself at home on Sunday. He and Diaz-Balart participated in House voting on a coronavirus response bill that went until late on Friday.

McAdams’ symptoms got worse and he took a test at a clinic on Tuesday on his doctor’s instruction. He learned on Wednesday that he had tested positive, the 45-year-old Democrat said.

The House is currently in recess and due to return next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the positive tests would affect House operations.

