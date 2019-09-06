Two migrants kill in minibus accident in Turkey

At least two people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday when a bus carrying irregular migrants overturned in Turkey's eastern province of Agri, security sources said.

MINIBUS FELL INTO A DITCH

The minibus was traveling on a road connecting Ağrı to Van province when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle fell into a ditch, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The injured people rushed to the nearby hospitals, however, two of them succumbed to their wounds.