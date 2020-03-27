Two Turkish nationals die from coronavirus in Germany

Two more Turkish nationals died in Germany from the novel coronavirus pandemic, local authorities said Thursday.

ONE OF THE VICTIMS HAD KIDNEY FAILURE

The deceased were a male, 86, identified as N.C., who lived near Munster in western Germany; and a woman, 73, identified as initials Y.P., who lived near Stuttgart.

N.C died Sunday but he was buried Thursday because of the risk of infection. Y.P had chronic kidney failure.

The number of cases in Germany climbed to 39,502 Thursday while the death toll rose to 222, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.