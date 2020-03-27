taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4109
Euro
7.0789
Altın
1622.92
Borsa
91527.59
Gram Altın
334.937
Bitcoin
42966.75

Two Turkish nationals die from coronavirus in Germany

The total number of Turkish nationals who have died in Germany from the virus now stands at five.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 09:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Two more Turkish nationals died in Germany from the novel coronavirus pandemic, local authorities said Thursday.

ONE OF THE VICTIMS HAD KIDNEY FAILURE

The deceased were a male, 86, identified as N.C., who lived near Munster in western Germany; and a woman, 73, identified as initials Y.P., who lived near Stuttgart.

N.C died Sunday but he was buried Thursday because of the risk of infection.  Y.P had chronic kidney failure.

Two Turkish nationals die from coronavirus in Germany

The number of cases in Germany climbed to 39,502 Thursday while the death toll rose to 222, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey places evacuating citizens abroad under quarantine
Sociologists and psychologists from the Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry will provide psychological support to truck drivers during their quarantine period.
Coronavirus death toll hits 75 in Turkey
The Health Minister said that the patients and their contact circles have been isolated.
President Erdoğan attends G20 summit via video link
G20 leaders hold an extraordinary summit on global coronavirus pandemic.
Turkish universities to remain closed for spring term
Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey also announced that it would extend the closure of schools in the country until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
225
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
21
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
121
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
82
Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda koronavirüs tedbirleri onaylandı
Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda koronavirüs tedbirleri onaylandı
52
ABD'de virüsü yaymak terör suçu sayılıyor
ABD'de virüsü yaymak terör suçu sayılıyor
37
Merkel: Korona 2008 krizinden daha kötü
Merkel: Korona 2008 krizinden daha kötü
16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir