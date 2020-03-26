taraftar değil haberciyiz
Two Turkish soldiers martyred in northern Iraq

According to ays Defense Ministry's statement, 2 Turkish soldiers martyred, 2 injured in a terror attack.

AA | 26.03.2020 - 09:09
Two Turkish soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a terror attack by radical groups in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

TERROR TARGETS WERE BROUGHT UNDER FIRE

"Two of our heroic fellow soldiers were martyred and two others were injured due to harassment fire in the [northern] Haftanin region of Iraq," said the ministry in a statement.

''Targets determined in the region were immediately brought under intense fire," it added.

Two Turkish soldiers martyred in northern Iraq

The terrorist group being targeted was not specified, but northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist YPG/PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

President Erdoğan says Turkey ready for all scenarios
Speaking in a televised address, Erdoğan said that the country has 165,000 doctors, 205,000 nurses, 490,000 medical officials, 360,000 support staff.
Turkish Health Minister announces death toll climbs to 59
In his Twitter post, Fahrettin Koca said 561 new cases were reported.
Turkish state banks create support packages
According to the joint statement, to qualify for the support, companies should not cut down their employees registered as of the end of February.
Turkish football club reports player caught coronavirus
Turkey has so far 1,872 confirmed cases of coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll at 44, according to the Health Ministry.
