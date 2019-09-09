taraftar değil haberciyiz
Typhoon Faxai kills 9 across Japan

More than 900,000 homes have been left without power after storm hits Tokyo.

AA | 09.09.2019 - 11:34..
At least nine people are reported killed, as typhoon blew across Japan and Korean peninsula on Monday.

A women in her 50s was killed and 40 others injured in Japan’s capital Tokyo, Kyodo news reported.

FLIGHTS WERE CANCELLED

Several railway and subway operators’ suspended services and flights were cancelled at Tokyo airports. "Typhoon Faxai made landfall near the city of Chiba shortly before 5 am [8:00 PM Sunday GMT] as one of the strongest typhoons on record to do so in the Kanto region of eastern Japan," the report said.

Meanwhile, Seoul-based English daily The Chosun Ilbo reported that North Korea was hit by one of the worst storms, "Typhoon Lingling" on Saturday leaving 5 people dead while 3 others were injured.

A Pyongyang-based media outlet also reported the typhoon that hit North Korea from 2 p.m. Saturday [5am GMT] to midnight on Sunday has damaged 460 houses and 15 public buildings, besides inundating at least 46,200 hectares of farmland.

Before hitting North Korean areas, the report said that Typhoon Lingling hit South Korea, where it killed three and injured 13 others.

