taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.67335
Euro
6.4027
Altın
1311.98
Borsa
99835.31
Gram Altın
240.107

UK academics discuss what comes next for Brexit

With just a week to go before scheduled divorce date, event at Essex University discusses contingencies.

AA | 22.03.2019 - 17:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

With just a week left before the scheduled date of Brexit, talks are underway for an extension requested by British Prime Minister Theresa May for the UK’s divorce from the EU.

"PEOPLE'S VOTE"

Campaigns are growing louder for a second referendum and even revoking Article 50 to remain in the bloc. Some 1 million people are planning to attend a massive rally for a “People’s Vote” on Saturday in central London. An event Thursday, one of many being held in the British capital at the moment, looked into various possibilities. Steve Peers from Essex University, an expert on the European Union, thinks there might be a longer extension to negotiate a softer version of Brexit. “One way or another the parliament would find a majority to ask her to renegotiate the future relationship and that could be done perhaps in a shorter period,” he told Anadolu Agency at an event organized at King’s College.

"THE LABOUR PARTY SUPPORTS IT BUT IN AN AMBIGUOUS AND INDIRECT WAY"

The event, Brexit: What Now?, also featured Anand Menon and Sara Hobolt from the London School of Economics. Peers argued it does not look like there is a majority in parliament for a “People’s Vote.” “The Labour Party supports it but in an ambiguous and indirect way,” he said. Even if the party supports a second referendum, there still might not be a parliamentary majority as there is a backlash within the party as some MPs are on the Leave side, he said. Peers suggested that local elections in May might stop Labour MPs from weighing in on a second referendum.

UK academics discuss what comes next for Brexit

Hobolt said there is growing support for a second referendum in the UK but “it is not so overwhelming.” “The second referendum is mainly supported by people who voted to remain,” Hobolt told Anadolu Agency. “Most Leave voters are still very much against it.” Hobolt said the outcome of a second referendum might be to remain as “it looks like there is a majority” for it but “it is a small remain majority.” “And we know a lot of things can happen in referendum campaigns. But that's the way the public opinion is moving,” said Hobolt.

She said the main messages in a campaign for a second referendum and who would mobilize more voters would play important parts in how people would vote. Events over the next few days are expected to loom large in the fate of Brexit.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici araştırmanın son anketi

Gezici araştırmanın son anketi

446
Dolar 5.75'i gördü

Dolar 5.75'i gördü

541
Survivor yarışmacısı tepkiler üzerine hesaplarını gizledi

Survivor yarışmacısı tepkiler üzerine hesaplarını gizledi

172
Nihat Kahveci'nin Almanya'daki cuma anısı

Nihat Kahveci'nin Almanya'daki cuma anısı

85
Senegalli yolcuya 'terörist misin' diye sordu

Senegalli yolcuya 'terörist misin' diye sordu

632
Senegalli yolcuya saldıran taksici gözaltına alındı

Senegalli yolcuya saldıran taksici gözaltına alındı

395
Şanlıurfa'dan çıkan araç direkt Avrupa'ya gidebilecek

Şanlıurfa'dan çıkan araç direkt Avrupa'ya gidebilecek

157
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir