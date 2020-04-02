UK's imported testing kits contaminated with coronavirus

The release of a recent report by the Daily Telegraph showed that the British government that has been criticized for its insufficient healthcare system now faces another problem.

The British government has enlisted private firms to help produce thousands of kits in the hope that mass testing will be available to the public as soon as possible.

THE FIRM CLAIMED THE ISSUE CAN BE RESOLVED BY "PROPER CLEANING"

The Daily Telegraph reported that UK labs have been told to expect a delay in the delivery some of the components due to it was discovered that key components ordered from Eurofins, a company based in Luxembourg, had been contaminated with coronavirus.

A report said that Eurofins has warned laboratories in the UK that delivery of parts referred to as ‘probes and primers’ had been contaminated.

"On rare occasions, delays in some orders may occur if based on Eurofins Genomics stringent quality and environmental control procedures, manufacturing of a product may not meet the quality or purity criteria set by Eurofins Genomics. We are aware that contaminations of the nature you mentioned have been observed by several primers and probes manufacturers around the world after they produced SARS-COV2 positive controls.





Those initial problems can be easily resolved by proper cleaning and production segregation procedures.” a spokesperson for Eurofins said.



