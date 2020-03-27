taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK asks retired police officers come back to work

The request came after half a million British people volunteered to help the country’s national healthcare and social services.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 13:42..
London’s Metropolitan Police have asked retired officers to return to work to help handle the coronavirus crisis, which may reach unprecedented levels in the British capital, the hotbed of the most of the UK cases.

NUMBER OF DEATHS ACROSS THE COUNTRY REACHED TO 578

"Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see the Met is here for them," Commissioner Cressida Dick said. She also asked officers nearing retirement to consider staying on.

UK asks retired police officers come back to work

Dick said: "Police officers overwhelmingly join 'the job' to help people and to make a difference, and that desire will be as strong today as it was the very first day they joined. I am hopeful that these exceptionally experienced and knowledgeable former colleagues choose to come and be part of our team and support London at this extraordinary time."

London has been under lockdown with social distancing measures in place for a week.

UK asks retired police officers come back to work

The number of deaths across the UK is 578, with more than 100 new deaths in past 24 hours, according to official figures. There are more than 9,529 cases of coronavirus cases in the UK, which includes England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

