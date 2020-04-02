taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK coronavirus death toll up 24 percent

The United Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll rose 24 percent to 2,921 on Thursday.

As of  April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the British health ministry announced.

569 MORE DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

“Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died,” the ministry said.

NHS England said that of the 561 people who died in English hospitals in the previous 24-hour cycle, 44 had no underlying health conditions. The age range of those without underlying health conditions was 25 to 100 years old.

The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.

