taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7293
Euro
6.297
Altın
1519.31
Borsa
99955.04
Gram Altın
279.637
Bitcoin
57059.01

UK court to decide on Johnson's parliament suspension

Under UK’s unwritten constitution, the power to suspend or dissolve parliament formally remains with the monarch, a politically impartial figure who acts in accordance with the advice of the PM.

REUTERS | 23.09.2019 - 15:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain’s top court will rule on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, a judgment that could lead to the recall of the legislature and give lawmakers more chance to obstruct his Brexit plans.

DECISION WILL BE CLEAR ON TUESDAY

Johnson advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue, or suspend, parliament on Aug. 28, a move his opponents said was made to stymie challenges to his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal. Johnson says the aim of the suspension - from Sept. 10 until Oct. 14 - was to allow him to bring in a new legislative agenda.

UK court to decide on Johnson's parliament suspension

The Supreme Court said its 11 justices would hand down their judgment at 10.30 a.m. (0930 GMT) on Tuesday. The Supreme Court will have to decide if the issue is one that judges should even be involved in or if it was simply a political issue.

UK court to decide on Johnson's parliament suspension

If the top court agrees the suspension was illegal, it could say that Johnson should recall parliament or that as the prorogation was unlawful, the legislature could simply be reconvened by its speakers. "As we have heard, it is not a simple question and we will now consider carefully all the arguments that have been presented to us," Brenda Hale, the court’s president, said at the end of the hearings on Thursday.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Selçuk Üniversitesi rektörünün malikanesi

Selçuk Üniversitesi rektörünün malikanesi

475
Devlet Bahçeli'nin sağlık durumuyla ilgili son açıklama

Devlet Bahçeli'nin sağlık durumuyla ilgili son açıklama

139
Bakanlıktan çakar lamba yasağı

Bakanlıktan çakar lamba yasağı

220
Sergey Şoygu: Sibirya'ya dönmek en büyük hayalim

Sergey Şoygu: Sibirya'ya dönmek en büyük hayalim

27
IMF heyetinin CHP ve İyi Parti ile görüşmesine tepki

IMF heyetinin CHP ve İyi Parti ile görüşmesine tepki

376
İBB iş başvuruları için site kurdu

İBB iş başvuruları için site kurdu

421
Ankara'yı hareketlendiren Devlet Bahçeli haberi

Ankara'yı hareketlendiren Devlet Bahçeli haberi

170
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir