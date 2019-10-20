taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7922
Euro
6.4721
Altın
1490.58
Borsa
98415.34
Gram Altın
277.611
Bitcoin
46449.17

UK decides to postpone Brexit for third time

The British parliament postponed the vote on Saturday on the Brexit agreement obtained by Boris Johnson on Thursday.

REUTERS | 20.10.2019 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

UK Parliament has requested an extension of the Oct. 31 deadline to leave the European Union after lawmakers delayed the Brexit vote Saturday.

BRITAIN ASKED THE POSTPONE FOR THE THIRD TIME

EU Council President Donald Tusk said he received the extension letter and that he would begin consulting with EU leaders on how to respond to Britain’s request.

Supported by the opposition and rebel deputies excluded from the Conservative Party, the Letwin amendment was narrowly approved (322 votes in favour, 306 against).

UK decides to postpone Brexit for third time

It is the third time that Britain has asked the EU to delay the deadline for Brexit.

The amendment delays a decision on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and rules out a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tel Abyad'da YPG/PKK ateş etti: 1 asker şehit

Tel Abyad'da YPG/PKK ateş etti: 1 asker şehit

146
MKE Ankaragücü-Beşiktaş maçı sonrası kavga: 4 yaralı

MKE Ankaragücü-Beşiktaş maçı sonrası kavga: 4 yaralı

30
YPG'li teröristlerin çıkışı yakından takip ediliyor

YPG'li teröristlerin çıkışı yakından takip ediliyor

45
Yunanistan yaralı göçmenleri zorla geri gönderiyor

Yunanistan yaralı göçmenleri zorla geri gönderiyor

63
Beşiktaş'ta genç kız parkta tacize uğradı

Beşiktaş'ta genç kız parkta tacize uğradı

31
Çin'in Guizhou eyaletinde 36 yılda tamamlanan su yolu

Çin'in Guizhou eyaletinde 36 yılda tamamlanan su yolu

14
Alman piskoposlar Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na duayı kınadı

Alman piskoposlar Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na duayı kınadı

81
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir