UK deployes military across country amid lockdown

British Ministry of Defence orders 20,000 troops to stand ready to take part in the most serious health crisis in decades.

24.03.2020 - 14:13
British army troops were deployed Tuesday to help health officials fight the coronavirus outbreak as the country begins a national lockdown which was announced last night.

250 MILITARY PERSONNEL WERE DEPLOYED

"As of 23 March, there are 250 personnel deployed to assist civil authorities with the response," British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement, a day before the soldiers started to be seen across the country assisting the National Health Services.

"They are part of 20,000 armed forces personnel currently stood at readiness to take part," it said, signaling the British public may start seeing more soldiers on streets.

UK deployes military across country amid lockdown

The MoD also said Monday forces from Joint Helicopter Command were on standby to provide aviation capability in support to civil authorities as part of the military response to the coronavirus crisis. "The men and women of our armed forces stand ready to protect Britain and her citizens from all threats, including COVID-19,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

He added: "The unique flexibility and dedication of the services means that we are able to provide assistance across the whole of society in this time of need."

UK deployes military across country amid lockdown

Boris Johnson in a televised speech Monday night declared the fight against the strain as “national emergency”, telling the public that they “must” stay at home to curb the further spread of the virus.

According to the official figures from the health officials, 335 people have lost their lives after contracting the coronavirus.

