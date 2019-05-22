UK deploys F-35 jets in its S. Cyprus base

The jets from 617 Squadron, flown by three British Royal Navy and three Royal Air Force pilots, touched down at RAF Akrotiri for what officials said will be a six-week deployment on the eastern Mediterranean island nation as part of Exercise Lightning Dawn, local sources reported.

CREW TRAINING

RAF Akrotiri Station Commander Christopher Snaith said the deployment will let pilots put the planes through their paces, test logistics and sharpen ground crew training.

According to an article published on the UK MoD website, British Royal Navy had started deploying F-35s to Cyprus last month, marking the first overseas deployment fo the new aircraft by the UK.