taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

UK government criticized over protection shortages

The country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak is a source of increasing political criticism for Boris Johnson, who himself contracted the virus.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

UK government criticized over protection shortages

Doctors and health workers criticized the British government on Saturday for suggesting that gowns used to protect them while treating coronavirus patients could be re-used, as supplies run low across the country.

Britain is at or near the peak of an outbreak of the coronavirus in which more than 14,000 people have already died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

NEW RULES WILL BE APPLIED

On Friday the government issued new guidance to hospitals, setting out that alternatives to fluid-repellent full length gowns may need to be used, including reusable gowns or even long sleeved laboratory coats.

“This guidance is a further admission of the dire situation that some doctors and healthcare workers continue to find themselves in because of government failings,” said Rob Harwood, Consultants Committee chairman at the British Medical Association - the trade union for doctors.

UK government criticized over protection shortages

“If it’s being proposed that staff reuse equipment, this must be demonstrably driven by science and the best evidence – rather than availability – and it absolutely cannot compromise the protection of healthcare workers.”

A health department spokesman said the new guidance was to ensure that staff knew what to do to minimize risk if shortages did occur. They said the new rules remained in line with international standards.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia reports 4,785 new coronavirus cases
Total of 3,057 people discharged from hospitals so far.
China confirms 27 new cases of coronavirus
Since the outbreak, China has confirmed 82,719 cases with 4,632 deaths, while 77,029 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the NHC.
Trump says US death toll could reach 65,000
Speaking to the reporters, US President Trump said that the country was heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000.
France reports 18,681 deaths from the virus
According to the latest data, 34,420 have returned home after recovering from the disease.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
90
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
190
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
79
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
164
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
154
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
76
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
4
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir