taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7268
Euro
6.3541
Altın
1491.69
Borsa
99838.3
Gram Altın
274.66
Bitcoin
53968.85

UK government fails again to call snap elections

British Prime Minister Johnson failed to get the House of Commons to support his call for an election, his third unsuccessful attempt.

AA | 29.10.2019 - 09:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In another defeat for the prime minister, Britain’s parliament late Monday rejected a government proposal to hold a general election on Dec. 12.

The motion brought to parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed a two-thirds majority to pass the House of Commons, but it was roundly defeated in a 299-70 vote, with the opposition Labour Party abstaining.

JOHNSON'S BREXIT PLANS IN CRISIS AFTER 3RD DEFEAT

The vote came on a day Johnson wrote a letter confirming the acceptance of a flexible extension to the Brexit deadline to the EU. However, Johnson said that a one-line bill for an early general election will be submitted on Tuesday. The bill proposes election on Dec. 12, as in today’s motion, but only needs a simple majority in the House of Commons.

UK government fails again to call snap elections

Johnson was forced to ask for an extension after failing to secure a timetable for parliament to fast-track his revised Brexit deal.

The EU agreed to accept the UK's request for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31 of next year, EU Council President Donald Tusk announced on Monday. "The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

UK government fails again to call snap elections

The "flextension" means that the UK will be able to leave the EU before the new deadline if Johnson's revised Brexit deal is ratified by the House of Commons on an earlier date.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Asker selamı veren İrfan Can Kahveci'ye UEFA soruşturması

Asker selamı veren İrfan Can Kahveci'ye UEFA soruşturması

66
ABD Bağdadi'nin cesedini denize gömdü

ABD Bağdadi'nin cesedini denize gömdü

74
McGurk'tan Türkiye'ye Bağdadi iftirası

McGurk'tan Türkiye'ye Bağdadi iftirası

37
Gorbaçov: SSCB'yi ayakta tutabilirdik

Gorbaçov: SSCB'yi ayakta tutabilirdik

22
Muharrem İnce: CHP'de bana selam vereni de harcıyorlar

Muharrem İnce: CHP'de bana selam vereni de harcıyorlar

51
9-0 sonrası Southampton oyuncuları maaşlarını bağışladı

9-0 sonrası Southampton oyuncuları maaşlarını bağışladı

6
Motosiklet sürücüsüne hem çarptı hem darbetti

Motosiklet sürücüsüne hem çarptı hem darbetti

14
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir