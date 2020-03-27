UK health minister also tests positive for coronavirus

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

"MY SYMPTOMS ARE MILD"

Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.

Hancock tweeted: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I've tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives."