taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1764
Euro
7.0059
Altın
1670.77
Borsa
99661.65
Gram Altın
331.106
Bitcoin
48431.55

UK health minister tested positive for coronavirus

Earlier on Tuesday, the death toll in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus outbreak rose to six, British health officials said.

REUTERS | 11.03.2020 - 15:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, she said on Tuesday.

Dorries said she took “all the advised precautions” as soon as she was told of her diagnosis.

SHE ATTENTED A RECEPTION WITH JOHNSON

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice,” she said in a statement issued through the UK’s health department.

The Times reported that Dorries met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

UK health minister tested positive for coronavirus

Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, tweeted that he was “really sorry” to hear of Dorries’ diagnosis. “She has done the right thing by self isolating at home,” he said.

The health ministry also said the number of people who had tested positive for the virus had risen to 373 from 319.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Afghanistan releases Taliban prisoners
After the US-Taliban deal, Kabul has been expected to release up to 5,000 prisoners and the Taliban was to free 1,000 captives in order to start the intra-Afghan negotiations.
All schools suspended due to coronavirus fear in Greece
Greek Health Ministry announced that all private, public educational institutions suspended as the number of confirmed cases reach 89.
Saudi Arabia, Russia ready to ramp up crude production
Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and Russia-spearheaded non-OPEC could not agree on measures to further curb oil production on Friday after their seven-hour meeting ended in the Austrian capital Vienna.
Italian cities turn ghost towns as coronavirus spreads
Italian woke up on to deserted streets in the lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Koronavirüs Türkiye'de
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Koronavirüs Türkiye'de
1305
Sağlık Bakanı: Virüs Avrupa'dan geldi
Sağlık Bakanı: Virüs Avrupa'dan geldi
697
Koronavirüsten korunma yolları
Koronavirüsten korunma yolları
163
Tuba Vural Çokal, AK Parti'ye katıldı
Tuba Vural Çokal, AK Parti'ye katıldı
315
Suudi petrol şirketinin ırkçı koronavirüs uygulaması
Suudi petrol şirketinin ırkçı koronavirüs uygulaması
105
İstanbul'da halk, marketlere akın etti
İstanbul'da halk, marketlere akın etti
350
Koronavirüs hakkında bilmemiz gerekenler
Koronavirüs hakkında bilmemiz gerekenler
74
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir