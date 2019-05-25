Jews on Friday thanked Theresa May for her service to Israel and them in the UK after she announced her resignation.

"WE SINCERELY THANK MAY FOR BEING A TRUE FRIEND TO THE JEWISH COMMUNITY"

May she would resign as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 after acknowledging her failure to sell her Brexit plan across the aisles for months. She would stay on as the premier until a successor is chosen.

“We sincerely thank Theresa May for being a true friend to the Jewish community,” President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Marie van der Zyl wrote in a statement. Zyl cited the May government's adoption of The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, banning Hezbollah and increasing security funding for protection of Jewish schools, community centers and places of worship as great services. The May government "opposed anti-Israel bias at the UN Human Rights Council, drove forward plans for a Holocaust memorial beside Parliament and signed a trade agreement with Israel for trade post-Brexit," Zyle said.

It is also within living memory that the May government played a key role in making Prince William's historic visit to Israel possible in 2018, which ended a boycott on official visits to Israel by the seniors of the Royal family.