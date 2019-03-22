taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4674
Euro
6.22515
Altın
1311.025
Borsa
103407.79
Gram Altın
230.227

UK petition against Brexit gets 1M signatures

The petition asking the UK government to revoke article 50 is taken down after website crashes.

AA | 22.03.2019 - 09:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An online parliament petition asking the government to remain in the EU and revoke article 50 the clause of the EU treaty under which Britain is leaving  has been taken down after receiving 1 million signatures in a day.

"A PEOPLE'S VOTE MAY NOT HAPPEN SO VOTE NOW"

The website crashed Thursday after receiving an overwhelming number of visitors. The petition received more than a quarter of a million signatures shortly after it was put online Wednesday. British parliament's petition committee said on Twitter the petition saw "the highest the site has ever had to deal with."

The petition read: “The government repeatedly claims ‘exiting the EU is the will of people.’ We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU. A people’s vote may not happen so vote now.”

UK petition against Brexit gets 1M signatures

The European Court of Justice previously ruled that the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and stop Brexit to remain in the bloc. This latest development comes as Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels to discuss an extension of the Brexit date, which was previously set as March 29. Any petition signed by 100,000 people is debated at the British parliament.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BMW, Türkçe yasağını şikayet eden işçiyi kovdu

BMW, Türkçe yasağını şikayet eden işçiyi kovdu

93
Davud Nabi'nin son sözü 'HelloBrother' için özel video

Davud Nabi'nin son sözü 'HelloBrother' için özel video

19
Muharrem İnce'nin gözü Kılıçdaroğlu'nun koltuğunda

Muharrem İnce'nin gözü Kılıçdaroğlu'nun koltuğunda

94
Hamaney Avrupa'ya sitem etti

Hamaney Avrupa'ya sitem etti

44
FETÖ'nün üniversitesinin lisansı iptal ediliyor

FETÖ'nün üniversitesinin lisansı iptal ediliyor

7
Yeni Zelanda devlet televizyonundan canlı ezan okundu

Yeni Zelanda devlet televizyonundan canlı ezan okundu

61
Ardern, Hz. Muhammed'in hadisi ile acısını anlattı

Ardern, Hz. Muhammed'in hadisi ile acısını anlattı

39
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir