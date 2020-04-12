UK PM Johnson thanks medics for saving his life

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he owed his life to hospital staff, in his first comments since leaving intensive care for coronavirus treatment, while his government came under mounting pressure to explain why the death toll was rising so fast.

"I OWE THEM MY LIFE"

Britain has reported two days in a row of hospital deaths increasing by more than 900 people. Friday’s death toll of 980 surpassed the highest recorded in a single day in Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe so far.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said of the staff of Britain’s state-run National Health Service at the hospital, in his first comments since being moved back to a regular ward. The comments were released to journalists and confirmed by his office on Sunday.

His Downing Street office said Johnson “continues to make very good progress”. In his absence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for him.