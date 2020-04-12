taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK PM Johnson thanks medics for saving his life

Boris Johnson was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

UK PM Johnson thanks medics for saving his life

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he owed his life to hospital staff, in his first comments since leaving intensive care for coronavirus treatment, while his government came under mounting pressure to explain why the death toll was rising so fast.

"I OWE THEM MY LIFE"

Britain has reported two days in a row of hospital deaths increasing by more than 900 people. Friday’s death toll of 980 surpassed the highest recorded in a single day in Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe so far.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said of the staff of Britain’s state-run National Health Service at the hospital, in his first comments since being moved back to a regular ward. The comments were released to journalists and confirmed by his office on Sunday.

UK PM Johnson thanks medics for saving his life

His Downing Street office said Johnson “continues to make very good progress”. In his absence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for him.

Turkey continues to send medical aid to foreign countries
Turkish spokesman also said that Armenia’s medicine demand was also approved by President Erdoğan, and it was currently in process by the Health Ministry.
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises to 16,972
Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday.
Iran confirms 4,500 deaths from coronavirus
According to the official data, the total number of positive cases since the outbreak in Iran passes 71,600.
Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases reported in China
China so far confirmed 82,052 cases with 3,339 deaths, while 77,575 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the NHC report.
