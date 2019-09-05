taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK PM Johnson's brother resigns

Jo Johnson is quitting as a Conservative MP and minister, saying he is torn between family loyalty and the national interest.

REUTERS | 05.09.2019 - 14:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s brother, Jo, has resigned as junior minister and said he would step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

"I'VE BEEN TORN"

"It’s been an honor to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs," Jo Johnson said.

"In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," he said.

There was no immediate word from Boris Johnson about his sibling’s decision to quit but staff at Number 10 said they were unaware of the move before he went public.

