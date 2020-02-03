taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9842
Euro
6.6353
Altın
1580.38
Borsa
119140.08
Gram Altın
304.102
Bitcoin
56272.09

UK police shoot man in terrorism-related stabbing attack

Police have shot dead a man after a stabbing attack in south London that left three people wounded.

AA | 03.02.2020 - 09:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A man was shot dead by police in South London after stabbing several people on Sunday, British police said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that two people had been stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth at approximately 2.00 p.m. (1400GMT).

A HOAX DEVICE WAS FOUNDSTRAPPED TO THE BODY

"As part of a proactive counter-terrorism operation, armed officers were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene," Lucy D'Orsi, deputy assistant commissioner. She said a third person also received minor injuries during the incident.

UK police shoot man in terrorism-related stabbing attack WATCH

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," an earlier statement from Metropolitan Police said. A device found strapped to the body of the suspect was discovered to "a hoax device," D'Orsi added.

One man is being treated for a life-threatening injury, according to the statement, with two women also receiving medical treatment, one with a non-serious injury and another with minor injuries.

UK police shoot man in terrorism-related stabbing attack

"Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," he said.

UK police shoot man in terrorism-related stabbing attack

Local media claims that the attacker was under active police surveillance, and was well-known to counter-terror authorities. The incident came just over a month after a similar attack at the London Bridge.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia: Trump’s M. East plan contravenes UN resolutions
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.
Indonesia evacuates citizens from China
Indonesia’s Lion Air announced Wednesday it will temporarily suspend all its flights to China as of Feb. 1.
Death toll rises to 304 in coronavirus outbreak
Around 137,600 people are under medical observation, while the number of people discharged reached 328.
Palestinian president rejects the ‘Deal of Century’
The so-called "Deal of the Century" unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

2124
İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

420
Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

70
Çin'de 60 milyon insan karantina altında

Çin'de 60 milyon insan karantina altında

20
Evlenmek isteyen birçok çift 02.02.2020 tarihini seçti

Evlenmek isteyen birçok çift 02.02.2020 tarihini seçti

35
Malatya'da hasarlı bina yıkım işlemi sırasında çöktü

Malatya'da hasarlı bina yıkım işlemi sırasında çöktü

7
Hayatını kaybeden astsubay Karabük’te defnedildi

Hayatını kaybeden astsubay Karabük’te defnedildi

6
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir