UK reports 22 Northern Cyprus citizens die from corona

Twenty-two citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have died of the novel coronavirus in the UK, an official said Wednesday.

TRNC WILL ATTEMPT TO BRING ITS CITIZENS BACK FROM THE UK

"In the UK, 22 TRNC citizens have died from coronavirus so far," TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay told Anadolu Agency.

He said the TRNC government has not received any information about its citizens who were exposed to an outbreak of the virus or have died from it in any other countries.

The TRNC will attempt to bring its citizens back from the UK on two chartered flights early next week after receiving the necessary permits from the U.K. authorities, Ozersay said.

As of March 23, a partial curfew in the TRNC has entered into force.