taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8387
Euro
6.5415
Altın
1352.89
Borsa
93669.04
Gram Altın
254.273

UK secretary backs Trump's racist attacks

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said he agrees with Donald Trump's criticism of Sadiq Khan over his record on knife crime.

AA | 18.06.2019 - 16:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has sided with Donald Trump over his racist attacks on Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London and has said he shares the same understanding of the president.

“I AGREE WITH TRUMP”

The foreign secretary defended Trump and refused to criticize him for attacking Khan and retweeting a post by the racist and far-right commentator Katie Hopkins who also took to Twitter lobby racist remarks to the mayor.

“President Trump has his own style and I wouldn’t use those words myself,” Hunt told The Independent newspaper. “But the sentiment is enormous disappointment that we have a Mayor of London who has completely failed to tackle knife crime and spent more time on politics than the actual business of making Londoners safer,” Hunt added.

UK secretary backs Trump's racist attacks

The foreign secretary, who is also one of the Conservative leadership contenders, said that he “150 percent” agrees with the president on his opinion of Khan and his tenure as mayor of London.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KONDA'nın 23 Haziran değerlendirmesi

KONDA'nın 23 Haziran değerlendirmesi

614
Lazkiye Plajı'nda eğlenen Suriyeliler

Lazkiye Plajı'nda eğlenen Suriyeliler

331
Mursi'nin cenazesi defnedildi

Mursi'nin cenazesi defnedildi

185
Söz dizisinin oyuncuları askere gitti

Söz dizisinin oyuncuları askere gitti

171
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İstanbul açıklaması

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İstanbul açıklaması

825
İsrail, Türkiye'nin sondaj faaliyetlerini izliyor

İsrail, Türkiye'nin sondaj faaliyetlerini izliyor

84
Emre Mor'un Ibiza kaçamağı

Emre Mor'un Ibiza kaçamağı

106
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir