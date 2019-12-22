taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9403
Euro
6.5821
Altın
1477.68
Borsa
111176.75
Gram Altın
282.244
Bitcoin
42810.33

UK Security Service to let informants commit crimes

UK’s top court ruled that the service, known as MI5, will allow their nonstaff informants to engage in criminal activities when operating on cases of terrorism or organized crime.

REUTERS | 22.12.2019 - 09:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
UK Security Service to let informants commit crimes

A policy which allows British security service agents to commit serious criminal activities including violence is lawful, a tribunal ruled by a slim majority on Friday.

HOME OFFICE WELCOMED THE DECISION

Four human rights groups had argued that it was against British law and the European Convention on Human Rights for the MI5 domestic spy agency to permit agents, those who are informants or provide intelligence but do not work directly for the government, to commit crimes including murder and torture.

UK Security Service to let informants commit crimes

In its submissions, the government said it would be impossible for MI5 to operate, gather intelligence and prevent terrorist attacks without using agents and it was necessary for agents to be allowed to be involved in criminality.

However, it said that did not give them immunity from prosecution.

The Home Office (interior ministry) welcomed the decision, adding “the use of covert agents is an essential tool for MI5 as it carries out its job of keeping the country safe.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD donanması TikTok uygulamasını yasakladı

ABD donanması TikTok uygulamasını yasakladı

40
İstanbul'da aracı çekilen, geri ödeme alabilecek

İstanbul'da aracı çekilen, geri ödeme alabilecek

50
Putin: Türk dillerinin temeli Altaycayı koruyacağız

Putin: Türk dillerinin temeli Altaycayı koruyacağız

69
Vatandaşlara yardım eden hayırsever Üsküdar'da görüldü

Vatandaşlara yardım eden hayırsever Üsküdar'da görüldü

66
Çorum'da tarladan göktaşı çıktı

Çorum'da tarladan göktaşı çıktı

36
ABD'de 'kölelik geri gelsin' diyen öğretmen açığa alındı

ABD'de 'kölelik geri gelsin' diyen öğretmen açığa alındı

7
Asansör boşluğuna düşerek can verdi

Asansör boşluğuna düşerek can verdi

3
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir