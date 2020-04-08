UK suffers from inefficient testing kits

Britain received a blow to its hopes of mass-testing the population as local media revealed on Wednesday that millions of self-testing kits ordered by the government do not work.

The government had ordered 17.5 million home-testing kits, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying at the time that they were a “game changer.”

HALF OF THE TESTS FAIL TO DETECT THE VIRUS

But local media quoted scientists saying that these tests could fail to detect up to half of all coronavirus cases.

The antibody self-testing kits rely on analysing just a prick of blood from a finger, and were to be able to provide results in around 15-20 minutes. They were to be available in pharmacies such as Boots, and online retailers such as Amazon.

The kits were central to British plans to ease the lockdown, as they would be able to show who already had the illness, recovered, and therefore has potential immunity.

The test was planned to be rolled out to frontline key workers, such as doctors, nurses, teachers, and police officers, so that they could return to work. None of the tests will now go on the market.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC: “We're getting the test results through every day. I was looking at some last night. But we still don't have any that are good enough.”