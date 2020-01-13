UK summons Iran's envoy over Tehran's arrest

Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador to the U.K. on Monday for explanation on its ambassador’s brief arrest in Iran by security services at the weekend.

"WE ARE SEEKING FULL ASSURANCES FROM IRAN"

“In relation to the arrest of the U.K.’s ambassador over the weekend, I would say this was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna convention and it needs to be investigated,” a statement by a Downing Street spokesman said.

He said: “We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again. The FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] has summoned the Iranian ambassador today to convey our strong objections.”

The arrest of UK’s ambassador to Iran is a “flagrant violation of international law,” British foreign secretary said Saturday.