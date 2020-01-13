taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8718
Euro
6.5322
Altın
1554.87
Borsa
120590.53
Gram Altın
293.437
Bitcoin
47617.52

UK summons Iran's envoy over Tehran's arrest

British Ambassador Rob Macaire was briefly detained Saturday during demonstrations in Tehran over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian forces.

REUTERS | 13.01.2020 - 16:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador to the U.K. on Monday for explanation on its ambassador’s brief arrest in Iran by security services at the weekend.

"WE ARE SEEKING FULL ASSURANCES FROM IRAN"

“In relation to the arrest of the U.K.’s ambassador over the weekend, I would say this was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna convention and it needs to be investigated,” a statement by a Downing Street spokesman said.

He said: “We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again. The FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] has summoned the Iranian ambassador today to convey our strong objections.”

UK summons Iran's envoy over Tehran's arrest

The arrest of UK’s ambassador to Iran is a “flagrant violation of international law,” British foreign secretary said Saturday.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Taliban commanders escape from prison
Local media reported that insurgents flee prison located 120 km south of capital Kabul, Afghanistan.
Queen Elizabeth to meet family members in crunch royal summit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to step back as “senior members” of the British royal family, the couple said in a statement last week in an unprecedented announcement.
Trump slams Iran: Don't kill your protesters
Protests erupted in Tehran against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iran admitted it "unintentionally" shot down a passenger plane belonging to the Ukraine International Airlines.
German jobs at risk due to the switch to electric cars
Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper claimed that the German carmakers’ vehicle production will be further automated and will not be sufficient to support the current level of jobs.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

702
Süleyman Soylu'nun burnu kanadı

Süleyman Soylu'nun burnu kanadı

636
Merih Demiral'ın çapraz bağları koptu

Merih Demiral'ın çapraz bağları koptu

100
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

200
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

73
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

226
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Davutoğlu ve Babacan talimatı

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Davutoğlu ve Babacan talimatı

331
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir