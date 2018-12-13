taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.34305
Euro
6.0718
Altın
1242.395
Borsa
91078.33
Gram Altın
213.89

UK to establish military base in Kuwait

Local media say the British military base will be used for training the Kuwaiti army.

AA | 13.12.2018 - 16:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

ds

The United Kingdom and Kuwait have reached an agreement to establish a British military base in the Gulf state, local Kuwaiti media reported Thursday.

The private Alrai newspaper said the two countries concluded a deal to establish the British military base in Kuwait.

The daily, citing diplomatic sources, said officials from both countries will meet on Thursday to discuss aspects of cooperation between the two sides. The newspaper also quoted Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah while denying any link between the British base and a border dispute between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. “Our dispute with our brothers in Saudi Arabia is brotherly,” he said. “I can term it as a misunderstanding.”

UK to establish military base in Kuwait

The private al-Qabas newspaper also said Thursday’s meeting between Kuwaiti and British officials will discuss the establishment of a British military base to train the Kuwaiti army. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the U.K. base will be limited and will be opened soon.

There was no comment from Kuwaiti or British authorities on the report.

The British ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport earlier said in an interview with Forces Network that London was considering a permanent military presence in Kuwait. “We’re looking at all the possibilities. We’re not talking about a major deployment I don’t think, but we’re looking at what might work for both the United Kingdom and for Kuwait. As I say, it’s at a very early stage,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ankara'da Yüksek Hızlı Tren kaza yaptı: 46 yaralı, 7 ölü

Ankara'da Yüksek Hızlı Tren kaza yaptı: 46 yaralı, 7 ölü

314
Ankara'da hızlı tren kazasında son durum

Ankara'da hızlı tren kazasında son durum

151
Cumhurbaşkanı açıkladı: Sağlık Market kuruluyor

Cumhurbaşkanı açıkladı: Sağlık Market kuruluyor

94
6 gollü maçta Ajax'la Bayern berabere kaldı

6 gollü maçta Ajax'la Bayern berabere kaldı

13
Ulaştırma Bakanı Turhan kaza bölgesinde açıklama yaptı

Ulaştırma Bakanı Turhan kaza bölgesinde açıklama yaptı

127
Porno yıldızı, Trump'a 293 bin dolar tazminat ödeyecek

Porno yıldızı, Trump'a 293 bin dolar tazminat ödeyecek

45
Oktay Kaynarca konferansa katıldı

Oktay Kaynarca konferansa katıldı

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir