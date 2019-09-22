taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK to provide a £87-million-fund for Rohingya

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

AA | 22.09.2019 - 16:04..
UK has announced to provide a fresh fund of £87 million to support the Bangladesh government and the UN joint response plan for the displaced Rohingya people in Cox’s Bazar.

"WE AIM TO FIND A SOLUTION TO THIS CRISIS"

The additional fund will be spent ensuring lifesaving aid including food, water and shelter, education, training and counseling to help the forced displaced nationals of Myanmar rebuild their lives, according to the British High Commission in Dhaka on Sunday.

UK to provide a £87-million-fund for Rohingya

Besides, over £20 million will be provided to mitigate the economical and environmental impact in the host community caused by the Rohingya influx. Since August 2017 UK has provided taking the fresh announcement to £226 million, it added.

UK to provide a £87-million-fund for Rohingya

“Our goal is to find a solution to this crisis so that the Rohingya can voluntarily return to Myanmar in safety and dignity. And we remain committed to ensuring that conditions are put in place in Rakhine State to allow returns to happen” the release read.

UK to provide a £87-million-fund for Rohingya

“We are also acutely aware of the impact on the local communities in Cox’s Bazar. And we are also aware of the economic impact – with daily wages falling due to the competition; and valued health and education workers moving to work in the camps,” it added.

