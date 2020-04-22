taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9791
Euro
7.5791
Altın
1698.08
Borsa
98781.43
Gram Altın
381.292
Bitcoin
48475.16

UK to start human vaccine trials on April 23

Last week, officials had said that UK scientists were working as fast as they can to find a vaccine that fights coronavirus.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

UK to start human vaccine trials on April 23

Coronavirus vaccine trials on humans will begin on Thursday in the UK, health minister Matt Hancock told a news briefing on Tuesday as the country's death rate climbed again.

VACCINE IS THE KEY TO DEFEATING THE VIRUS

A vaccine against the novel coronavirus is seen as key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 100,000 globally and delivered a large blow to the global economy.

British government had said 21 new research projects would get funding from a 14 million pound investment pool to rapidly progress treatments and vaccines.

UK to start human vaccine trials on April 23

A million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British scientists at Oxford University are already being manufactured, even before trials prove whether the shot is effective.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll hits 187 in Israel
According to the country’s health ministry, 384 new cases bringing the tally to 14,326.
Coronavirus deaths hits 45,000 in US
Deaths increased by more than 2,600 on Tuesday alone with a few states yet to report.
US Senate approves new bill to help small businesses
The new package worth nearly $500 billion also includes funds to aid establishes a national coronavirus testing plan.
German institute says measures against virus should go on
The German government announced last week that it managed to bring coronavirus health emergency under control and partially relaxed strict lockdown measures, allowing small shops to reopen.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Elazığ'da toplu fotoğraf çektirenlere 15 bin lira ceza
Elazığ'da toplu fotoğraf çektirenlere 15 bin lira ceza
178
Zeynep Demirel imaj değiştirdi
Zeynep Demirel imaj değiştirdi
137
Yasak öncesi Bayrampaşa Sebze Hali'nde uzun kuyruklar
Yasak öncesi Bayrampaşa Sebze Hali'nde uzun kuyruklar
110
Türkiye'nin gönderdiği sağlık ekipmanları İngiltere'de
Türkiye'nin gönderdiği sağlık ekipmanları İngiltere'de
360
Burak Özçivit, Fahriye ve kardeşi arasında kaldı
Burak Özçivit, Fahriye ve kardeşi arasında kaldı
75
Devlet Bahçeli, 23 Nisan'da Meclis'te olacak
Devlet Bahçeli, 23 Nisan'da Meclis'te olacak
177
Le Monde, Türk SİHA'larının Libya'daki rolünü yazdı
Le Monde, Türk SİHA'larının Libya'daki rolünü yazdı
72
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir