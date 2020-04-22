UK to start human vaccine trials on April 23

Coronavirus vaccine trials on humans will begin on Thursday in the UK, health minister Matt Hancock told a news briefing on Tuesday as the country's death rate climbed again.

VACCINE IS THE KEY TO DEFEATING THE VIRUS

A vaccine against the novel coronavirus is seen as key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 100,000 globally and delivered a large blow to the global economy.

British government had said 21 new research projects would get funding from a 14 million pound investment pool to rapidly progress treatments and vaccines.

A million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British scientists at Oxford University are already being manufactured, even before trials prove whether the shot is effective.