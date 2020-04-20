UK to start using blood plasma for treatment

The United Kingdom is preparing to collect the blood from coronavirus survivors to investigate if convalescent plasma transfusions could improve an infected patient’s speed of recovery and chances of survival.

NHS CALLS FOR DONATION

“NHS Blood and Transplant is preparing to collect coronavirus convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from this illness,” a spokeswoman said. “We envisage that this will be initially used in trials as a possible treatment for coronavirus.”

“If fully approved, the trials will investigate whether convalescent plasma transfusions could improve a coronavirus patient’s speed of recovery and chances of survival,” the blood service said.

“We are working closely with the government and all relevant bodies to move through the approvals process as quickly as possible.”

People who have recovered from coronavirus can register with the NHS if they are interested in donating plasma but they should not just turn up at blood donation centres.

