UK urges Iran on staying diplomatic route

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday urged Iran to "take a diplomatic route" to de-escalate rising tensions following the killing of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani by a US strike.

"US LEFT THE DOOR OPEN BUT IRAN REFUSED IT"

Speaking on the BBC, Raab said US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "left the door open to a diplomatic route through this, to a better place for Iran", but that Tehran decided "not to take it".





He stressed the need to "de-escalate the tensions and try and restore some stability" as well as to contain Iran's "nefarious actions". "Iran has for a long period been engaged in menacing, de-stabilising activities," he added.

"They have explained the basis on which that was done, and we are sympathetic to the situation they found themselves in," he added.