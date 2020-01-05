taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK urges Iran on staying diplomatic route

Raab on Sunday said that the UK was on the same page with the US in relation to Friday's killing of Suleimani.

AA | 05.01.2020 - 16:34..
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday urged Iran to "take a diplomatic route" to de-escalate rising tensions following the killing of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani by a US strike.

"US LEFT THE DOOR OPEN BUT IRAN REFUSED IT"

Speaking on the BBC, Raab said US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "left the door open to a diplomatic route through this, to a better place for Iran", but that Tehran decided "not to take it".



He stressed the need to "de-escalate the tensions and try and restore some stability" as well as to contain Iran's "nefarious actions". "Iran has for a long period been engaged in menacing, de-stabilising activities," he added.

"They have explained the basis on which that was done, and we are sympathetic to the situation they found themselves in," he added.

