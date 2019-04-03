taraftar değil haberciyiz
Ukraine bans all flights to Russia

The Ukrainian government has banned all flights to Russia in the wake of a visit to Moscow by presidential candidate Yuri Boiko.

Haber Merkezi | 03.04.2019 - 17:58..
The action was initiated by Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who said that presidential candidate Yuriy Boiko and Opposition Platform -- For Life party official Viktor Medvedchuk had "used a loophole in Ukraine's legislation" to take a direct flight to Moscow last month.

"NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO HUMILIATE UKRAINE"

Avakov said the ban would not apply to potential flights arranged for international organizations such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations, and the Red Cross.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, in turn, said that he "would allow these politicians to travel by an An-2 biplane aircraft provided it is a one-way trip." "It must be clear to everyone that no one has the right to humiliate the state of Ukraine," he added

