Ukraine to examine missile case in Iran plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Friday that he does not rule out a missile strike as a cause of the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane on Jan. 8 in Tehran.

"THE CASE OF THE MISSILE HIT IS NOT RULED OUT"

In a message posted on Facebook, Zelensky asked the world leaders, who accused Iran of downing the flight of the Ukraine International Airlines in Tehran on Wednesday, to provide Ukraine with the data, confirming the case.

"We keep in constant contact with our representatives [members of investigative commission]. The case of the missile hit is not ruled out, but today is not confirmed. Given recent statements by leaders in the media, we call on all international partners -- especially the U.S. government, Canada and the U.K. -- to provide data and evidence relating to the disaster to the investigative commission," Zelensky said.

The president added that he expected Iran to provide the Ukrainian experts with all information and access to every location to carry out "an impartial investigation".