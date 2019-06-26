taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7693
Euro
6.5605
Altın
1405.28
Borsa
95633.28
Gram Altın
260.892

Ukraine: Zelenskiy's party poll ahead of next month election

A party set up by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who took office last month, continues to lead in an opinion poll published on Wednesday ahead of a snap parliamentary election due on July 21

REUTERS | 26.06.2019 - 13:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The survey conducted by research group Reiting from June 20 to June 24 showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party, Servant of the People, had the support of 37.3 percent of people who said they would vote.

SURVEY RESULTS

In its previous poll, done in a period of June 8-12, Zelenskiy’s party got 36.9 percent.

The outgoing parliament, dismissed by Zelenskiy after his landslide election victory in April, is dominated by loyalists of his defeated predecessor Petro Poroshenko. Servant of the People, campaigning on a pro-European, anti-corruption ticket, has no lawmakers at present.

Ukraine: Zelenskiy's party poll ahead of next month election

Another new party - Voice - established last month by Ukrainian rock-singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk - managed to increase its support: 6.9 percent versus 6.4 percent according to the previous poll, and got to the third place after Opposition Platform with 9.9 percent.

Among other political forces seen able to overcome the five-percent threshold, there are Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party with 5.9 percent and the party of former prime minister and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko, which scored 5.8 percent.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunan askerinin üniformasında Türk ordusuna hakaret peçi

Yunan askerinin üniformasında Türk ordusuna hakaret peçi

144
Temel Karamollaoğlu: AK Partililere kapımız açık

Temel Karamollaoğlu: AK Partililere kapımız açık

534
Binali Yıldırım, milletvekilliğine geri döndü

Binali Yıldırım, milletvekilliğine geri döndü

249
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan seçim sonuçları açıklaması

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan seçim sonuçları açıklaması

339
İmamoğlu, kendine karşı bildiri okuyanları kovmayacak

İmamoğlu, kendine karşı bildiri okuyanları kovmayacak

378
Deren Talu'dan bikinili poz

Deren Talu'dan bikinili poz

68
Bahçeli, Akşener'in İmralı göndermesine yanıt verdi

Bahçeli, Akşener'in İmralı göndermesine yanıt verdi

333
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir